AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 40.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.42% to Rs 687.66 croreNet profit of AGI Greenpac rose 40.52% to Rs 88.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.42% to Rs 687.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 566.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales687.66566.33 21 OPM %20.6524.09 -PBDT158.45126.28 25 PBT117.7984.39 40 NP88.8563.23 41
