Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 40.52% in the June 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 40.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 21.42% to Rs 687.66 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 40.52% to Rs 88.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.42% to Rs 687.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 566.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales687.66566.33 21 OPM %20.6524.09 -PBDT158.45126.28 25 PBT117.7984.39 40 NP88.8563.23 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 350 cr contract from Transcon Group

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 350 cr contract from Transcon Group

Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins export order of Rs 10 cr

Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins export order of Rs 10 cr

Union Bank of India slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

Union Bank of India slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

JSW Steel rises as Q1 PAT zooms 158% YoY to Rs 2,209 cr

JSW Steel rises as Q1 PAT zooms 158% YoY to Rs 2,209 cr

Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas Jewellery

Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas Jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon