AGI Infra Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Signpost India Ltd, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd, Vinny Overseas Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 August 2024.
AGI Infra Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1028.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1054 shares in the past one month.
Signpost India Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 264. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4266 shares in the past one month.
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 50.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48670 shares in the past one month.
Vinny Overseas Ltd exploded 19.80% to Rs 4.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd gained 18.60% to Rs 131.22. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 217.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 265.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

