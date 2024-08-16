RHI Magnesita India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Ethos Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2024. Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Ethos Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp RHI Magnesita India Ltd spiked 12.61% to Rs 666.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11546 shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd soared 10.07% to Rs 593. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18163 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd surged 9.50% to Rs 2135.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44608 shares in the past one month.

Ethos Ltd added 8.92% to Rs 3422.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4040 shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd gained 7.69% to Rs 1277.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34023 shares in the past one month.

