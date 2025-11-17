Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahluwalia Contracts spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 105% YoY

Ahluwalia Contracts spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 105% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) spurted 10.88% to Rs 978.30 after reporting a strong Q4 performance.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net sales rose 16.4% YoY to Rs 1,177.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Reported profit after tax soared 104.8% YoY to Rs 78.6 crore, compared with Rs 38.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, too, the company saw healthy growth, with net sales up 17.2% QoQ and PAT rising 53.4%.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 101.7% YoY and 52.23% QoQ to Rs 105.9 crore. Current tax expense increased to Rs 28.3 crore from Rs 17 crore last year.

Total expenditure increased 11.8% YoY to Rs 1,049.2 crore. Depreciation was up 34.6% YoY to Rs 22.3 crore, while interest cost fell 7.1% YoY to Rs 14.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 247.74 crore in H1 FY26, higher than a cash flow of Rs 86.05 crore in H1 FY25.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is an integrated construction company, offering turnkey engineering, design and construction services to both public and private sector clients. The firm has executed a wide range of projects, including residential and commercial complexes, hotels, hospitals, institutional buildings, corporate offices, IT parks, industrial facilities, automated parking structures, townships, metro stations and depots, railway station redevelopment, urban infrastructure and data centres.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

