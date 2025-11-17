Silky Overseas standalone net profit declines 42.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.45% to Rs 37.86 croreNet profit of Silky Overseas declined 42.49% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 37.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.8648.20 -21 OPM %13.0010.44 -PBDT4.424.47 -1 PBT4.013.92 2 NP2.263.93 -42
