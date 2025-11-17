Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

The upcoming hotel will feature 52 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, a conference hall, a swimming pool, and a fitness center.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchise business at Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, "With this signing, we will expand our leisure and business portfolio in Uttar Pradesh, a state where we have eight operational and 13 upcoming properties in addition to this one. The state, with its booming commerce, distinct culture, and testament to India's rich heritage, is the perfect destination for hospitality. While expanding its footprint across the country across cities of all tiers, this signing by Lemon Tree Hotels perfectly aligns with the companys vision of offering refreshing and comfortable stays across all destinations."

 

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 16.73% advance in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.7% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.03% to Rs 156.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

