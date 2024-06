Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured a work order from Birla Arnaa LLP (joint venture between Birla Estate and M S Ramaiah Reality LLP) for civil structural and architectural work for project work Birla Trimaya Phase 1,2 at Devanahalli, Bengaluru. The value of the order is Rs 383.98 crore.