AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 1146.72 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering declined 20.67% to Rs 279.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 352.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 1146.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1209.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1146.721209.95 -5 OPM %27.1430.23 -PBDT388.00478.43 -19 PBT361.01453.99 -20 NP279.61352.46 -21
