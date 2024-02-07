AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 5.23% to Rs 1146.72 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 20.67% to Rs 279.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 352.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 5.23% to Rs 1146.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1209.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1146.721209.9527.1430.23388.00478.43361.01453.99279.61352.46