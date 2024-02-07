Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 34.01 crore

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra rose 185.61% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 34.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.34.0134.3032.5228.487.285.484.272.263.971.39