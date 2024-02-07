Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 34.01 croreNet profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra rose 185.61% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 34.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales34.0134.30 -1 OPM %32.5228.48 -PBDT7.285.48 33 PBT4.272.26 89 NP3.971.39 186
