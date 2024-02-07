Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shri Keshav Cements &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 185.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 34.01 crore
Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra rose 185.61% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 34.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales34.0134.30 -1 OPM %32.5228.48 -PBDT7.285.48 33 PBT4.272.26 89 NP3.971.39 186
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India Cements Capital consolidated net profit rises 109.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Shri Gang Industries &amp; Allied Products standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the December 2023 quarter

India Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Ajmera Realty &amp; Infra India consolidated net profit rises 186.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Camex reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Voltaire Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals arm commits Rs 6000 cr investment for EV and ESS battery solutions

Auto shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon