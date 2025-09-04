Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajanta Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2585, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.37% in last one year as compared to a 1.28% slide in NIFTY and a 5.31% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2585, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24823.45. The Sensex is at 80947.08, up 0.47%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has slipped around 1.93% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21959.6, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35951 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

