Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in morning trade after the government cut taxes on several goods as part of a major GST overhaul. The move aims to boost consumer spending ahead of the festive season and ease the impact of high U.S. tariffs, among other factors.

The Nifty traded near the 24,850 mark. Auto stocks extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 453.57 points or 0.57% to 81,035.83. The Nifty 50 index added 135.80 points or 0.55% to 24,851.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,315 shares rose and 1,403 shares fell. A total of 255 shares were unchanged.

GST Reforms:

The GST Council approved the significant rate cuts on several essential items. Effective from September 22nd, the new rates aim to boost consumption by shifting to a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, abolishing the 12% and 28% rates. A special 40% GST slab has been introduced for super luxury and sin goods.

Cement stocks, Coal India, apparel makers, footwear brands, consumer durables, and auto stocksall of these will be in focus after the revised GST rate announcements. On the flip side, the exemption from GST for insurance policies and an increase in the rate for beverages will put these stocks under the spotlight as well.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.94% to 26,275.25. The index added 2.69% in the two trading session.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.38%), Eicher Motors (up 2.93%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.81%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.09%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 1.27%), Tata Motors (up 1.21%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.61%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.36%), MRF (up 1.05%) and Bharat Forge (up 0.89%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 0.46%. The company said it has accepted a letter of intent (LoI) worth about Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for the supply of key equipment for its 1x800 MW Anuppur thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.

Angel One rose 0.91%. The firm announced that its client base jumped 26% to 33.57 million in August 2025, compared with 26.65 million in August 2024.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

