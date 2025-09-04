Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with decent gains in the mid-morning trade after the government cut taxes on several goods as part of a major GST overhaul. The move aims to boost consumer spending ahead of the festive season and ease the impact of high U.S. tariffs, among other factors.

The Nifty traded above the 24,800 level. Financial Services stocks extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 408.66 points or 0.51% to 80,980.43. The Nifty 50 index added 114.95 points or 0.55% to 24,827.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.09%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,056 shares rose and 1,820 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

GST Reforms:

The GST Council approved the significant rate cuts on several essential items. Effective from September 22nd, the new rates aim to boost consumption by shifting to a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, abolishing the 12% and 28% rates. A special 40% GST slab has been introduced for super luxury and sin goods.

Cement stocks, Coal India, apparel makers, footwear brands, consumer durables, and auto stocksall of these will be in focus after the revised GST rate announcements. On the flip side, the exemption from GST for insurance policies and an increase in the rate for beverages will put these stocks under the spotlight as well.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.70% to 25,913.20. The index added 1.33% in the two trading sessions.

Bajaj Finance (up 5.36%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.68%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (up 2.15%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 1.56%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 1.13%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (up 1.11%), Muthoot Finance (up 0.92%), ICICI Bank (up 0.89%), HDFC Bank (up 0.57%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 0.46%) added.

On the other hand, REC (down 0.6%), Jio Financial Services (down 0.48%) and Power Finance Corporation (down 0.43%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Axiscades Technologies rose 0.23%. The company said its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, has secured contracts for the development of production line testing equipment for global contract manufacturers supporting one of two hyperscaler clients.

Highway Infrastructure rose 0.36%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 18.96 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and maintenance services on a key expressway project in Rajasthan.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mixed on Thursday as investors awaiting Australias household spending data for July later in the day

Global bond markets will continue to be in focus with long-dated borrowing costs around the world under pressure. The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield nudged above 5% on Wednesday morning for the first time since July after a court ruled that most of the Trump administrations tariffs are illegal, raising questions over the future of tariff revenues.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S equities closed mixed. The S&P 500 rose Wednesday, boosted by tech shares after a federal court decision in an Alphabet antitrust case fueled optimism that the tech giants would be able to weather regulatory threats.

Nasdaq Composite gained 1.03%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.51%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.05%.

Traders awaited for Nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

