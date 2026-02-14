Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 74.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 311.75 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya declined 74.36% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 311.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 365.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales311.75365.52 -15 OPM %1.003.25 -PBDT4.0114.15 -72 PBT3.2613.45 -76 NP2.529.83 -74

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

