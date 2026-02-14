Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 74.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 311.75 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya declined 74.36% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 311.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 365.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.311.75365.521.003.254.0114.153.2613.452.529.83

