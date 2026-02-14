Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Varvee Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Varvee Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.35 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 104.38% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of Varvee Global reported to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 104.38% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.145.94 104 OPM %-12.11-380.47 -PBDT20.17-2.46 LP PBT18.95-3.43 LP NP5.35-6.94 LP

