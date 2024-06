Further, the term of office of Shivan J.K concluded upon Ajith Kumar K.K assuming the office of Managing Director & CEO of the Bank.

Dhanlaxmi Bank announced that Ajith Kumar K.K (DIN:08504660) has taken charge as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank w.e.f 20 June 2024.