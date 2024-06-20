Business Standard
Mohit Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, LGB Forge Ltd, R O Jewels Ltd and BPL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 June 2024.
Mohit Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 27.96 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5902 shares in the past one month.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1089.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87749 shares in the past one month.
LGB Forge Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 12.33. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44656 shares in the past one month.
R O Jewels Ltd gained 17.87% to Rs 5.54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.7 lakh shares in the past one month.
BPL Ltd added 13.47% to Rs 119.27. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41372 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

