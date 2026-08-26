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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajmera Realty & Infra India fixes record date for final dividend

Ajmera Realty & Infra India fixes record date for final dividend

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Record date is 16 September 2026

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has fixed 16 September 2026 as record date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of final dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The dividend will be paid on or before 22 October 2026.

 

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 4:16 PM IST