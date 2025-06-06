Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 74.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.83% to Rs 20.23 croreNet profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 74.52% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.83% to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 139.13% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 58.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.2315.23 33 58.0059.52 -3 OPM %21.8524.56 -10.625.43 - PBDT2.793.88 -28 2.211.60 38 PBT2.513.53 -29 1.060.59 80 NP0.803.14 -75 0.550.23 139
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content