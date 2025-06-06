Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 28.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.57% to Rs 8.56 croreNet profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 28.83% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.57% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.55% to Rs 32.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.25% to Rs 35.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.5610.26 -17 35.2939.32 -10 OPM %98.6098.54 -98.2198.63 - PBDT3.645.13 -29 14.0015.70 -11 PBT3.635.11 -29 13.9615.64 -11 NP9.437.32 29 32.3224.20 34
