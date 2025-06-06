Friday, June 06, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kore Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kore Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales decline 70.53% to Rs 10.18 crore

Net loss of Kore Digital reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 70.53% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.28% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.50% to Rs 131.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.1834.54 -71 131.98103.51 28 OPM %-1.5716.53 -13.1714.98 - PBDT-0.307.13 PL 17.0816.74 2 PBT-2.146.93 PL 12.0816.30 -26 NP-1.004.49 PL 9.6211.49 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nila Spaces gains after awarding premium GIFT City project to Riveria Infrastructures

Nila Spaces gains after awarding premium GIFT City project to Riveria Infrastructures

RBI changes stance from accommodative to neutral

RBI changes stance from accommodative to neutral

Nifty above 24,950; metal shares shine

Nifty above 24,950; metal shares shine

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon