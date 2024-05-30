Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets, 24 mg/26 mg, 49 mg/51 mg, and 97 mg/103 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Entresto Tablets, 24 mg/26 mg, 49 mg/51 mg, and 97 mg/103 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis).
Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets are indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure. It is also indicated for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in paediatric patients aged one year and older.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets have an estimated market size of US$ 5.3 billion for twelve months ending March 2024 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 202 ANDA approvals (174 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon