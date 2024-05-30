Business Standard
IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 151.30% to Rs 139.62 crore
Net profit of IM+ Capitals declined 1.37% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.30% to Rs 139.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 352.03% to Rs 93.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 355.12% to Rs 525.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales139.6255.56 151 525.12115.38 355 OPM %2.337.11 -10.253.03 - PBDT11.5412.05 -4 96.1522.07 336 PBT10.8511.56 -6 93.7620.00 369 NP12.2212.39 -1 93.6620.72 352
First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

