Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 0.32 crore
Net loss of Alfred Herbert (India) reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.41 -22 OPM %-15.6317.07 -PBDT0.050.17 -71 PBT-0.060.13 PL NP-0.330.10 PL
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

