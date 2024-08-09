Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 3.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 209.09 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 3.76% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 209.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 221.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales209.09221.95 -6 OPM %16.1911.33 -PBDT35.5733.68 6 PBT29.8526.92 11 NP21.5320.75 4
