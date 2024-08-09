Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 3.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 209.09 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 3.76% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 209.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 221.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.209.09221.9516.1911.3335.5733.6829.8526.9221.5320.75