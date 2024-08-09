Navkar Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 117.63 crore

Net loss of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 117.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.117.63105.531.7514.94-2.0715.08-14.796.30-13.073.73