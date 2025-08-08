Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 51.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 417.95 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 51.10% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 417.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 439.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales417.95439.98 -5 OPM %11.7513.07 -PBDT40.0447.92 -16 PBT15.1625.48 -41 NP9.3119.04 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content