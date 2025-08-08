Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 51.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit declines 51.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 417.95 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 51.10% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 417.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 439.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales417.95439.98 -5 OPM %11.7513.07 -PBDT40.0447.92 -16 PBT15.1625.48 -41 NP9.3119.04 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

