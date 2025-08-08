Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 173.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 162.44% to Rs 28.79 croreNet profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 173.57% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 162.44% to Rs 28.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.7910.97 162 OPM %52.3864.54 -PBDT15.687.17 119 PBT15.637.14 119 NP10.043.67 174
