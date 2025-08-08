NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 310.05 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings rose 28.72% to Rs 32.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 310.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 289.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales310.05289.29 7 OPM %16.5814.63 -PBDT57.9844.26 31 PBT45.0033.09 36 NP32.0924.93 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content