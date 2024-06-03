Alka Securities reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.07% to Rs 0.22 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.77% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Alka Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.07% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.