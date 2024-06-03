Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hardwyn India standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 23.63% to Rs 36.94 crore
Net profit of Hardwyn India declined 11.53% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.63% to Rs 36.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.97% to Rs 9.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 135.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.9429.88 24 135.50125.07 8 OPM %15.7616.63 -11.5910.55 - PBDT5.685.47 4 15.0413.04 15 PBT4.815.40 -11 13.9212.77 9 NP3.303.73 -12 9.759.03 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hardwyn India standalone net profit rises 25.69% in the December 2023 quarter

RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

Stock alert: auto firms, Angel One, Adani Ports, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma

Angel One arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Maharashtra

Raasi Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit rises 1521.31% in the March 2024 quarter

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon