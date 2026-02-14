Alkali Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 24.91 crore

Net Loss of Alkali Metals reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.9122.34-1.04-8.68-0.71-1.29-1.39-2.37-1.39-4.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News