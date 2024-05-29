Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 313.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 1.14% to Rs 2935.82 crore
Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 313.58% to Rs 293.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 2935.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2902.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.47% to Rs 1795.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 984.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 12667.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11599.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2935.822902.60 1 12667.5811599.26 9 OPM %13.6912.17 -17.7313.88 - PBDT463.29392.96 18 2443.921718.17 42 PBT379.86314.64 21 2144.621407.75 52 NP293.5670.98 314 1795.77984.17 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 313.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Alkem Labs tanks on buzz of tax evasion

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 30.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 313.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 19.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Emmsons International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mohit Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rexnord Electronics &amp; Controls reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon