Alkem Laboratories' CSR arm announces strategic collaboration with IIT Bombay

Alkem Laboratories' CSR arm announces strategic collaboration with IIT Bombay

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Alkem Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Alkem Laboratories (Alkem), and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) today announced a strategic collaboration to set up a first-of-its-kind research centre in India dedicated to immuno-therapeutics and regenerative medicines.

Under this collaboration, Alkem Foundation will fund the establishment of Alkem Centre for Advanced Research and Development of Applied Immuno-Therapeutics and Regenerative Medicines in the IIT Bombay campus. This is a pioneering step in fostering cutting-edge research and innovation in complex disease areas, which have significant unmet medical needs. Alkem Foundation will contribute a substantial 20-25% of its cumulative CSR obligations over seven years on this research centre.

 

This is the first industry-academia collaboration in the country, initiated through the CSR route, for advancing research in the areas of immuno-therapeutics and regenerative medicines. The partnership brings together Alkem's pharmaceutical industry insights and experience in developing healthcare solutions, and IIT Bombay's expertise in biomedical engineering, biosciences, and translational research, along with a pool of globally trained faculty, to create a distinctive innovation and translation ecosystem.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

