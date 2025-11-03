Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hind Rectifiers concludes backward integration project at Sinnar plant

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Hind Rectifiers announce the successful completion of its backward integration project and commencement of commercial production of critical and highly specialised Copper Conductors within the Company's Sinnar plant.

The project focuses on the in-house manufacturing of Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC), Enamelled Paper Insulated Copper Conductor (EPICC), and Paper Insulated Copper Conductor (PICC) which are critical raw materials for the production of traction transformers.

The total capex incurred was Rs 56 crore, which had been funded through the balance mix of term loans and the internal accruals.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

