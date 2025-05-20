Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens to 3.48% in Apr-25

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens to 3.48% in Apr-25

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) increased by 1 point each for the month of April 2025, to stand at 1307 and 1320 points, respectively. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for April 2025 were recorded at 3.48% and 3.53%, respectively, compared to 7.03% and 6.96% in April 2024. The corresponding figures for March 2025 stood at 3.73% for CPI-AL and 3.86% for CPI-RL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Annual core sector growth moderates to 0.50% in April compared to 4.6% in previous month

Annual core sector growth moderates to 0.50% in April compared to 4.6% in previous month

Hindalco Inds Q4 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 5,283 cr

Hindalco Inds Q4 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 5,283 cr

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Borana Weaves IPO subscribed 8.53 times

Borana Weaves IPO subscribed 8.53 times

Kwality Pharma spurts on strong Q4 numbers

Kwality Pharma spurts on strong Q4 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon