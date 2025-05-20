Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Eris Lifesciences added 1.22% to Rs 1,461 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.1% to Rs 93.84 crore on 28.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 702.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 67.9% YoY to Rs 128.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter EBITDA stood at Rs 252 crore, up 70% compared with Rs 148 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 35.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 26.9% in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from domestic branded formulation (DBF) business jumped 25% YoY to Rs 602 crore in Q4 FY25. The organic base grew 10% to Rs 529 crore, while revenue from Biocon -2 stood at Rs 73 crore during the period under review.

 

The company reported 22% organic growth in overall insulin revenue to Rs 300 crore despite significant product shortage in RHI throughout the year.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 10.3% to Rs 351.84 crore on 44.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,879.26 crore in FY25 over FY24.

On guidance front, for FY26, the company projects an annual revenue addition of Rs 200300 crore to its overall insulin franchise, beginning October 2025, driven by the insourcing of insulin production at its Bhopal facility. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance its insulin portfolio.

In DBF business, the company anticipates revenue growth of 15% to 21%, translating to revenues in the range of Rs 2,9003,050 crore. EBITDA for the segment is projected between Rs 1,070 crore and Rs 1,130 crore, with EBITDA margins maintained around 37%.

Additionally, the company expects revenues from its Swiss Parentals division to range between Rs 375- 390 crore reflecting a growth of 1520%. EBITDA for this segment is estimated between Rs 130 crore and Rs 135 crore, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 35%. The company plans to expand Eris-AMD, its new injectable facility, with a capital expenditure of Rs 100- 200 crore in FY26.

Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

