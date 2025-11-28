All India house price index rises 2.2% annually in Q2, reports RBI

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The RBI compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on quarterly basis based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.
The value of House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of the index for major cities, viz., Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad.
All India HPI recorded an annual growth (y-o-y) of 2.2 per cent in Q2:2025-26 as compared to 7.0 per cent registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The cities like Nagpur, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh contributed for the rise in HPI.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
On quarter on quarter basis, the index registered a decline of 0.6 per cent, contributed largely by Kolkata, Chennai and Lucknow.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content