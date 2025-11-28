Earlysalary Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 125.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 26.92% to Rs 311.51 croreNet profit of Earlysalary Services Pvt rose 125.88% to Rs 28.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.92% to Rs 311.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales311.51245.44 27 OPM %36.7828.41 -PBDT38.9017.49 122 PBT37.9116.67 127 NP28.1912.48 126
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content