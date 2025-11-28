Friday, November 28, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Entry India Projects Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Entry India Projects Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 14.44% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net loss of Entry India Projects Pvt reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.44% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.770.90 -14 OPM %62.3478.89 -PBDT-0.260.44 PL PBT-0.350.33 PL NP-0.350.25 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

