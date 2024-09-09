Alok Ferro Alloys becomes wholly owned subsidiary company of Godawari Power & Ispat

The company being a holding Company did not participate in the aforesaid buyback offer as result, the equity shares held by all other existing shareholders of AFAL have been purchased. Consequently. AFAL has become 100% Subsidiary Company of GPIL.

Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL) announced that its subsidiary, Alok Ferro Alloys (AFAL) made a buyback Offer for purchase of 29,91,875 equity shares.