Time Technoplast bags LoA for supply of storage cascades

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Time Technoplast informed that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from a Government owned OMC for supply of storage cascades for an aggregate value of Rs 67.21 crore.
The order includes supply of product, type IV CNG and CBG mobile storage cascades. The said order is worth Rs 67.21 crore and is expected to be completed within 10 weeks from the date of purchase order.
Time Technoplast is engaged in manufacturing of polymer & composite products. The company offers a range of technology based polymer products catering to the growing sectors of the Indian economy with industrial and consumer packaging solutions, lifestyle products, auto components, healthcare products and construction and Infrastructure related products. Their product portfolio consists of packaging products including drums and containers, pails, pet sheets, entrance matting, turfs, garden furniture, automotive components, auto disabling medical disposables and warning nets.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 79.31 crore on 14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,230.05 in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Time Technoplast fell 0.89% to currently trade at Rs 401.65 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

