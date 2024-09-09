Time Technoplast bags LoA for supply of storage cascades

Time Technoplast informed that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from a Government owned OMC for supply of storage cascades for an aggregate value of Rs 67.21 crore.

Time Technoplast is engaged in manufacturing of polymer & composite products. The company offers a range of technology based polymer products catering to the growing sectors of the Indian economy with industrial and consumer packaging solutions, lifestyle products, auto components, healthcare products and construction and Infrastructure related products. Their product portfolio consists of packaging products including drums and containers, pails, pet sheets, entrance matting, turfs, garden furniture, automotive components, auto disabling medical disposables and warning nets.

The order includes supply of product, type IV CNG and CBG mobile storage cascades. The said order is worth Rs 67.21 crore and is expected to be completed within 10 weeks from the date of purchase order.