Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 18.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 14.97 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 44.12% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 54.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 18.92% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.9718.0754.8847.6815.9013.5013.0312.041.771.995.053.571.421.804.092.821.201.483.432.38