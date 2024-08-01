Business Standard
Amara Raja to collaborate with Ather Energy

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ather Energy.
As part of this agreement, Amara Raja will collaborate with Ather to develop and supply NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Lithium-Ion (Liion) and other advanced chemistry cells, produced locally at their upcoming Gigafactory in Divitipally, Telangana.
Amara Raja recently entered into an agreement with Gotion-InoBat-Batteries (GIB) that will facilitate it to localise current global LFP technology for making Lithium-Ion cells specifically suited for Indian conditions. The company also has an agreement with Jiangsu Highstar Battery Manufacturing Co. for NMC technology.
With India focused on clean and green energy, the automotive industry is witnessing a big transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), particularly in the two-wheeler segment. Industry projections point towards EV 2W penetration to reach 40% by 2030.
Both Amara Raja and Ather have chartered out ambitious plans to tap into this growing market potential. Ather Energy has two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with one dedicated to battery production and the other to vehicle assembly. Ather also has recently announced the setting up of another plant in Maharashtra.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

