Cube Highways Trust standalone net profit rises 15.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 566.75 croreNet profit of Cube Highways Trust rose 15.02% to Rs 318.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 566.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 449.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales566.75449.87 26 OPM %97.1497.82 -PBDT320.78278.46 15 PBT320.78278.46 15 NP318.74277.12 15
