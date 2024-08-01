Cube Highways Trust standalone net profit rises 15.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 566.75 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Cube Highways Trust rose 15.02% to Rs 318.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 566.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 449.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.566.75449.8797.1497.82320.78278.46320.78278.46318.74277.12