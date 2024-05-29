Business Standard
Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 37.62% to Rs 81.25 crore
Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 14.14% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.62% to Rs 81.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.58% to Rs 8.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 201.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.2559.04 38 201.89210.14 -4 OPM %11.1014.82 -14.3014.52 - PBDT7.397.34 1 22.7025.36 -10 PBT5.425.11 6 14.4116.52 -13 NP4.523.96 14 8.1810.30 -21
First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

