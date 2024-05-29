Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.62% to Rs 81.25 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 20.58% to Rs 8.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 201.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 14.14% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.62% to Rs 81.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.81.2559.04201.89210.1411.1014.8214.3014.527.397.3422.7025.365.425.1114.4116.524.523.968.1810.30