Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 47.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 295.76 crore
Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 47.90% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 295.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 342.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.02% to Rs 183.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 1206.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1302.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales295.76342.93 -14 1206.201302.45 -7 OPM %21.5133.25 -27.6129.12 - PBDT58.6898.28 -40 295.86311.82 -5 PBT46.4286.78 -47 247.61266.38 -7 NP33.8965.05 -48 183.83136.15 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 26.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials shares gain

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 48.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 29.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 58.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Munoth Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suryo Foods &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Flora Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon