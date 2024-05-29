Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 47.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 295.76 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.02% to Rs 183.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 1206.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1302.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 47.90% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 295.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 342.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.