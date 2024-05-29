Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 137.47% to Rs 8.62 crore
Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 109.09% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.47% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 157.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.46% to Rs 25.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.623.63 137 25.8512.11 113 OPM %49.3055.65 -48.5553.84 - PBDT1.350.53 155 3.401.76 93 PBT0.500.05 900 0.600.50 20 NP0.460.22 109 0.670.26 158
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 55.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Supra Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Supra Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 109.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 109.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Munoth Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suryo Foods &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Flora Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Parker Agrochem Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon