Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 297.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.10% to Rs 50.54 croreNet profit of Manba Finance rose 297.97% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.10% to Rs 50.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 105.00% to Rs 31.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 168.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
