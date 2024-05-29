Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 297.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.10% to Rs 50.54 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 105.00% to Rs 31.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 168.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 297.97% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.10% to Rs 50.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.50.5433.67168.36124.9672.0657.3574.2265.2612.355.1943.1425.4611.254.1338.6521.019.792.4631.1815.21