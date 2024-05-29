Business Standard
Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 297.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales rise 50.10% to Rs 50.54 crore
Net profit of Manba Finance rose 297.97% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.10% to Rs 50.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 105.00% to Rs 31.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.73% to Rs 168.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.5433.67 50 168.36124.96 35 OPM %72.0657.35 -74.2265.26 - PBDT12.355.19 138 43.1425.46 69 PBT11.254.13 172 38.6521.01 84 NP9.792.46 298 31.1815.21 105
First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

