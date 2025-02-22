Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.11 -9 OPM %70.0081.82 -PBDT0.060.09 -33 PBT0.060.09 -33 NP0.040.06 -33

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

