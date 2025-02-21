Maharashtra Scooters Board approves closure of Satara factory

Bajaj Holdings & Investment announced that the Board of its listed subsidiary, Maharashtra Scooters in the meeting held on 21 February 2025 has noted the closure of Factory/Plant situated at C1, MIDC, Satara 415 004, considering the non-viability of manufacturing operations.
The Board also approved the transfer of leasehold rights in the Factory land admeasuring approximately 50 acres along with sale of machineries and spares situated at C1, MIDC, Satara 415004, for which the company has received a No Objection Certificate from MIDC.
