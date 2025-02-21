Friday, February 21, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Scooters Board approves closure of Satara factory

Maharashtra Scooters Board approves closure of Satara factory

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Bajaj Holdings & Investment announced that the Board of its listed subsidiary, Maharashtra Scooters in the meeting held on 21 February 2025 has noted the closure of Factory/Plant situated at C1, MIDC, Satara 415 004, considering the non-viability of manufacturing operations.

The Board also approved the transfer of leasehold rights in the Factory land admeasuring approximately 50 acres along with sale of machineries and spares situated at C1, MIDC, Satara 415004, for which the company has received a No Objection Certificate from MIDC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty hovers below 22,800; media shares decline

Nifty hovers below 22,800; media shares decline

FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DEV IT jumps on bagging order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat

DEV IT jumps on bagging order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat

Volumes jump at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon